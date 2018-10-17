Lin-Manuel Miranda had a bit of nerves while watching Hamilton with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Hamilton creator joined the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a special gala performance of his award-winning musical in August and luckily for him, the royals have a sense of humor. “I was a little nervous because I sat next to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while they watched the show,” he told Stephen Colbert about watching the play with one of King George III’s relatives. “And you know, that’s his sixth great grandpa and we’re sitting in a theatre named after his forth great grandma.”

He continued: “But it played really well, and he sort of married into the family. He married an American and she’s seen the show before. So, it went really well. They dig it.” The special performance was held at the Victoria Palace theatre to benefit the Duke’s Sentebale charity. Prior to the show, the 38-yearr-old actor and his wife Vanessa Nadal met with the royals. After enjoying the play, Harry took the stage, where is surprised audiences by breaking into the opening line of King George’s song You’ll Be Back.

During his speech, the Duke commended the actors for their ability to do back to back performances. “I don’t know how you guys do it,” he said. “Every single night over and over again, and in this heat.” Harry also addressed the audience who raised “a huge amount of money,” for the charity. “Through the work that we’ll be doing. We’ll be able to stop the generational hand down of the stigma around HIV.”

The Duke and Duchess were no strangers to the show. Ahead of their special date night, Harry and Meghan had spent and evening watching the play earlier this year. Meghan on the other hand, had seen the show once before in New York City with best friend Priyanka Chopra.