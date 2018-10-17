When it rains, it pours, but it doesn’t stop the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from enjoying their royal tour! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent day two of their tour visiting Dubbo, Australia. The royal couple were greeted in the city – that has suffered a drought – by well-wishers and rain. However, the 34-year-old Prince and the mommy-to-be were able to carry out their engagement, which saw them feeding cattle and meeting with school children.

The duo also showed off their teamwork as Harry took the stage to deliver a speech while Meghan sheltered him with an umbrella. When asked by the Mayor if he wanted to use his, the Prince quipped, “It’s all right, I’ve got my wife.” Watch the video above for more from the royal tour.