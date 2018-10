Things got a little wild for Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid a visit to the Taronga Zoo – which is Australia’s oldest zoological park. The royals opened the Taronga Institute of Science, which will be committed to conservation science.

During the trip, Harry and Meghan got friendly with a couple of animals, including a sweet koala named Ruby. Watch the video above to see more of the Duke and Duchess with their new fury friends.