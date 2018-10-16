Kate Middleton has broken her silence about the birth of her new nephew! The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William released a short statement congratulating new parents Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” the statement read. Pippa, 35, and James, 43, welcomed their baby boy on Monday, October 15 at 1:58 pm. “Everyone is delighted, and mother and baby are doing well,” a spokesperson said. Pippa and James’ son, whose name has not been confirmed, weighted 8lbs and 9oz at birth.

The 35-year-old followed in her sister's footsteps and gave birth to her bundle in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in London. The Duchess of Cambridge also chose the prestigious maternity ward to welcome her three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and five-month-old Prince Louis. Pippa confirmed her pregnancy in June and shared that unlike her big sister, she did not suffer from severe morning sickness.

“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness,” she said in her column in Waitrose. “That meant I was able to carry on as normal.” Pippa also shared that she had to make adjustments to her fitness routine toward the end of her pregnancy. "Movement is certainly getting more awkward. As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy.”

She continued: “The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in."

Pippa and James made their final appearance before welcoming their son on Friday, October 12, at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding. Pippa’s baby’s birth gives Kate and William more practice as aunt and uncle, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed they are expecting their first child next spring.