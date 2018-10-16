Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kicked off their royal tour with a lot of excitement! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their first engagement, since making the annoucement that they are expecting their first child. During their first day out in Australia, the 37-year-old mommy-to-be put her bump on display in the bespoke Blessed shift dress by Australian designer Karen Gee.

The proud father-to-be expressed his excitement for their unborn bundle. “We genuinely couldn’t think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby,” he shared. “Whether it’s a boy or a girl.” Watch the video above for more of the sweet moment.