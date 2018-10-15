The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for their first public outing since announcing Meghan’s pregnancy. After Kensington Palace revealed that the pair are expecting a child this coming Spring, Meghan and Harry made a glowing appearance at a special reception in Australia as part of their royal tour. Smiling from ear to ear, the couple could not contain their joy as they were welcomed by Australia’s Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Lynne Cosgrove, at Admiralty House, their official residence in Kirribilli. It was a memorable jaunt for the stylish British royals, who were presented with their very first baby gifts!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first post pregnancy announcement appearance Photo: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The 34-year-old Prince and 37-year-old former Suits star, who is thought to be over 12 weeks pregnant, received two sweet presents on the international excursion. They were given a toy kangaroo and its little Joey: "Our first baby gift!" Meghan exclaimed, clearly thrilled.

Uggs and kanagroos for the baby of Sussex! Photo: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

The future parents also got a tiny pair of Ugg boots, which Harry cheekily held up for the cameras. "These are awesome," he said, grinning. Of course, the visitors got their own offerings, as well, from the Australian dignitaries. They were given the Akubras - traditional wide-brimmed Australian hats – in honor of their wedding day.

Harry and Meghan received a special gift too Photo: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images

Their coming bundle of joy stole the show, with everyone congratulating them on the happy news. As the Duke and Duchess joined in on an official group photograph, several people were heard cheering for the baby. "Thank you so much," said Meghan. "We are very excited."

Meghan is quite the communicator through her fashion choices. For the Tuesday (Australian local time) visit she purposely wore the 'Blessed' dress by Australian designer, Karen Gee. Clearly she was subtly recognizing the pending arrival of her and Harry’s first child. Another instance of her symbolic style was during her first appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games last year, where she wore the "Husband" shirt!