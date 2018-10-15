Meghan Markle has planned ahead in regard to her future child. The Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry are expecting their first child. A few years prior to the news, the 37-year-old revealed a special that her future daughter will inherit a Cartier Tank Françoise watch. “When I found out Suits has been picked up for our third season – which at the time felt like such a milestone – I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version [of the watch],” she told HELLO! Canada in 2015 about the piece that starts at $5,500.

Meghan previously shared the gift she would give her future daughter Photo: Getty Images

She continued about the special gift. “I had it engraved on the back “to M.M. From M.M.’ and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That’s what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them.” Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, announced that they are expecting their first child – one day after arriving in Australia for their royal tour. A statement from Kensington Palace read: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.”

It continued: “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. The Duchess is said to be 12 weeks along in her pregnancy. It was reported that the pair shared the news with members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooskbank’s wedding.

The royal family is said to be “delighted for the couple.” Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is thrilled with the news. “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said. The royal pair, who got married in May, have not been shy about their desire to start a family.

Meghan and Harry are expecting their first child Photo: Getty Images

Last year, Harry spoke with Newsweek magazine about his desire to raise his children with the same values that he was taught by his late mother Princess Diana. “My mother took a huge part in showing me and ordinary life,” he shared. “Thank goodness I’m not completely cut off from reality…I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too.”