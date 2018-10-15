Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy news raises one question: what title will the baby have? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, and royal watchers want to know if their child will have a royal title. According to People, the duke title can only be inherited by the male heir. If the pair was to welcome a little girl, she will not be known as duchess but as lady. In order for their daughter to be appointed the title of duchess, she would have to marry a duke.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby will not have a Prince or Princess title Photo: Getty Images

The 34-year-old Prince and the 37-year-old Suits alum’s baby could be granted another title if given the approval by Harry’s grandmother, the Queen. In 2013 the laws of succession were updated, ahead of the birth of Prince George, allowing Prince William and Kate Middleton’s possible first daughter to take precedence over any younger brothers. In April, Princess Charlotte quietly made history for keeping her rank – following the birth of her little brother Prince Louis.

Prior to the change of the 300-year rule, sons took precedence over their sisters in the line of succession to the throne. Harry and Meghan’s little bundle will also shake up the line of succession. The newest arrival to the British royal family will be seventh in line to the throne. The baby’s birth will knock Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew down to the eighth place followed by Princess Beatrice and newly married Princess Eugenie.

The Duke and Duchess' baby will be seventh in line to the throne Photo: Getty Images

In March, Meghan, who is said to be 12 weeks along, hinted at wanting children. During her and Harry’s surprise visit to Belfast, the pair met a group working to create hypoallergenic baby products. While pointing at the products, Meghan said, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole thing.”