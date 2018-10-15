No wonder there was an extra air of happiness and joie de vivre surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. The couple were guarding the most joyful of secrets. The pair shared loving looks and kept each other close, enjoying their last public event before announcing that they are expecting their first baby in Spring 2019. Relive this special moment - plus a selection of the couple's most tender exchanges in our video as royal fans celebrate the happy news that the couple are going to be first-time parents very soon.