Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have some happy news to share with the world – the couple are expecting their first baby. Kensington Palace has announced Meghan’s pregnancy in a statement that read: "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

VIEW GALLERY

The couple are said to have shared the happy news with the British royal family during the royal wedding on Friday Photo: Getty Images

The big announcement was made as the pair touched down in Australia to begin their first joint overseas tour. There has been no change to their schedule as of yet and they are expected to go ahead with their planned engagements. They have taken advice from medical professionals about the risk in the Pacific Islands from the Zika virus, which is dangerous for pregnant women.

Related: Watch Meghan's entrance into St George's Chapel - can you spot a bump?

The baby rumor mill began turning faster than ever following the couple’s appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s royal wedding. When Meghan made a swift entrance into St George’s Chapel wearing a long coat by Givenchy that was loose-fitting around the middle, and she didn’t remove it once inside the church, royal fans began speculating on Twitter that the 37-year-old maybe had something to hide. They were indeed correct!

VIEW GALLERY

Royal fans began speculating on Twitter that Meghan was expecting after she arrived at St George's chapel wearing a loose-fitting Givency coat which she didn't remove once inside Photo: Getty Images

Meghan is said to be around 12 weeks pregnant and the couple shared their news with the British royal family at Eugenie’s wedding. All the senior royals – including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton are “delighted for the couple”. Meanwhile Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland is “very happy about this lovely news and is looking forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

Related: Meghan and Harry's sweetest moments - including the day they told the royal family