After becoming the youngest female in modern history with this honor, Princess Leonor is showing it off. King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s 12-year-old daughter was bestowed the Order of the Golden Fleece by her father earlier this year, and the future Queen wore her title proud for her latest engagement.

Princess Leonor stepped out with her family for Spain’s National Day Military Parade and showed off her pin for the first time. Watch the video above to see Leonor proudly display her title.