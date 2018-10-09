We know Kate Middleton has a formula for her dressed-down engagements – skinny jeans, a jacket and her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots – that she's worn without fail for more than a decade. But as she stepped out for Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, her first joint engagement with Prince William since returning from maternity leave following the birth of Prince Louis, she swapped one of her longtime wardrobe staples for a new accessory. Looking fantastic in a favorite fit and flare dress by Emilia Wickstead which she had previously worn for the royal tour of Germany in 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge wasn't carrying one of her signature clutches. Instead she finished off her look with a top handle mini bag – a chic style adored by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

Instead of one of her signature clutches, Kate carried a $1,000 top handle mini bag by Aspinal Photo: Getty Images

For Tuesday's outing, Kate completed her outfit with an Aspinal 'Mayfair' handbag, a top handle style which retails for $1,000. Meghan had made top handle bags one of her official engagement trademarks starting with her March 2018 outing with Prince Harry in Birmingham, England. For that occasion, Meghan toted a navy blue $1,599 Ghianda bag by Altuzarra that perfectly matched her blue and white J Crew coat. More recently the newlywed royal carried the Gabriella Hearst Demi Satin Tote for her first visit to Sussex County, the autumn hue perfectly matching to her green leather skirt by BOSS.

The handbag style has been a key part of Meghan's look on many of her official engagements Photos: WENN, Getty Images

Kate meanwhile, has long been known for her fabulous collection of clutches. We're much more used to seeing her accessorize outfits for official engagements with sleek pieces by brands like Jenny Packham Etui, Jimmy Choo and Anne Grand-Clément. In fact, the last time she wore her Emilia Wickstead look she chose for Tuesday's outing, she paired it with a bold red snakeskin clutch by Anya Hindmarch.