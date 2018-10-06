Princess Eugenie is getting emotional as her royal wedding grows closer. Almost a week ahead of her Friday, October 12 nuptials, the 28-year-old Brit paused her last-minute wedding preparations to take a trip down memory lane. The bride-to-be shared an adorable throwback photo of her and her sister Princess Beatrice looking angelic as little bridesmaids at a 1993 ceremony. Proving their bond is stronger than ever, she accompanied the picture with heart emojis and the simple, but strong caption: “sisterly love.”

Princess Eugenie shared a picture of her and her sister ahead of her wedding Photo: Instagram/@princesseugenie

The heartwarming moment was captured at the girl’s former nanny Alison Wardley's wedding. It shows the pair giggling amongst shrubbery in matching white gowns and intricate floral crowns. The post brings Princess Eugenie full circle in her wedding adventure, as she marked the start of planning with another photo from the occasion.

Back in March, Eugenie shared another bridesmaids snap from the same special event to commemorate the beginnings of her own bridal preparations. "90s throwback...wedding planning starts!" she wrote in her caption then, getting ready to map out her day.

Eugenie is set to marry Jack Brooksbank on October 12 Photo: Instagram/@princesseugenie

While many aspects of the Duchess of York’s youngest daughter’s wedding day are unknown, one thing is certainly clear. Beatrice will be by her side the entire time, supporting her through the milestone event! The 30-year-old is Eugenie’s maid of honor and has been helping to organize her bridal party, which reportedly includes: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy.

Speaking in a joint interview with Vogue in the summer, Eugenie and Beatrice's bond was evident, with Beatrice saying of her younger sister: "Euge is amazing. She's a very modern bride." The pair have even said they are each other's "rock", as they share the same experiences of being young working royals.

The royal sisters share a special bond Photo: Getty Images

Just like her cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The bride requested her ceremony be close to home and she grew up going there. In an exciting turn, it was confirmed that her wedding will broadcast on the TLC network beginning at 4:25 am EST. If you can’t wake up that early, don't worry, the network will run an encore at 7:25am EST.