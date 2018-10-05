There’s so much to look forward to during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming royal tour – the couple’s first long-haul overseas trip since tying the knot. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will try their hand at activities such as beach yoga and "welly-wanging" – a competition in which participants have to throw a wellington boot as far as possible. They’ll also meet some of the local wildlife during their travels around Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand from October 16 to 31 – including baby koalas and kiwis.

Full details of Meghan and Harry's tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand has been revealed Photo: Getty Images

The couple’s busy itinerary – which includes a total of 76 engagements – was released on Thursday, much to the delight of Royal watchers. For Meghan, the trip will mark the first time she has visited many of the exotic locations – though she did travel to New Zealand as a tourist in 2014.

A senior royal aide said the programme had been designed to reflect "the age of the Duke and Duchess and their interests," adding that it was designed for the pair as a young married couple - it's a different type of visit from a single man's tour. Meghan and Harry pair will take commercial flights to and from Australia, and charter flights to Fiji and Tonga.

Highlights of their time in Australia will include a trip to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo – the same one that Prince William and Kate Middleton visited with Prince George when he was a baby. There they’re due to meet two koalas and their joeys that are part of the zoo’s breeding programme. They’re also due to meet a surf community group at the popular tourist destination Bondi Beach, and Harry will also climb Sydney Harbour Bridge to raise the flag of his Invictus games – since the competition for wounded servicemen and women will be held right there in the state capital of New South Wales.

The pair will undertake a total of 76 engagementsents on their first long-haul tour as a married couple Photo: Getty Images

Moments to look out for on the Fiji leg of the trip include a visit to the capital, Suva, and the tourist hotspot of Nadi, along with Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa. Meghan will take on two engagements without her husband, including taking tea at the British High Commissioner's Residence at a showcase of women's organizations in Fiji.

During their trip to New Zealand, the husband-and-wife team will explore Wellington, Auckland and then Rotorua, which is famed for its Maori culture, before visiting Abel Tasman National Park in the South Island. As part of their welcome ceremony in Wellington, the couple will see a haka performed by members of the New Zealand Defence Force.

A total of ten staff will be joining Meghan and Harry on their trip Photo: Getty Images

Related: Check out Meghan and Harry's tour itinerary

Meanwhile, in a definite must-see moment, the pair will join local children in Auckland for the infamous “welly wanging” contest while visiting the North Shore to dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. They will also get the chance to name some recently hatched kiwi chics on a trip to kiwi breeding programme in Rainbow Springs.

Joining Meghan and Harry on the tour will be a total of ten staff, including their assistant private secretary, three members of the communications team, a programme coordinator, an orderly, a digital officer, a personal assistant and a hairdresser.