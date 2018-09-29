The Duchess of Cambridge is famous for her flawless fashion, but now it seems her style could literally be stopping traffic. As a sweet homage to the 36-year-old royal, Argentinian artist Adrian Valencia has designed a mock-up car called "The Katemobile". The colorful creation, which fooled fans, is a celebration of Kate Middleton's outfits and hairstyles splashed on a unique canvas: a compact automobile. "On my way to yoga I saw this car, and it was so cute and so perfect," Adrian, who had recently released new artwork of the Brit, told us. "What better way to adapt the artwork to something unexpected like this car? An illusion."

Introducing the Katemobile! Photo: © Adrian Valencia

"I like the idea that her hair, even though still impeccable, is flowing in the wind on the Katemobile, in contrast with the original artwork," the illustrator continued to say. Entitled "HAT DAY!", his primary print was "inspired by the colorful outfits and hairstyle of the Duchess of Cambridge". He added that: "Kate is so modern and fresh with a great sense of her own style, so she makes a wonderful person to draw."

Artist Adrian Valencia enjoys illustrating royals Photo: Courtesy of Adrian Valencia

As for his intended goal with the bright artwork, Adrian really only seems to have one: to make people smile. "My instagram @DrawAdrianDraw is about celebrating style in a friendly, happy way," he sweetly shared. "I like the idea that my followers have a nice and warm feeling when they come across my images. Something that makes them smile."

Adrian's HAT DAY! print is available for purchase Photo: © Adrian Valencia

This is not Adrian's first foray into royal art. The pop culture affaficionado has previously crafted pieces on members of the world-renowed family, including a dreamy drawing of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at their royal wedding. Other works feature fun illustrations like Kate Middleton on-the-go with all three of her children or the mom strutting with new sister-in-law Meghan. Adrian's "HAT DAY!" print is currently available for purchase worldwide on his website.