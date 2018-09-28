Crown Princess Victoria isn’t happy with her younger sister Princess Madeleine’s move to Florida. Victoria spent five days in the United States in New York City for the UN Summit – where she admitted that it is “awful” that her younger sister and her family now live so far away. The 41-year-old was sad to share that she did not have the chance to see her sister while she was stateside. “I wish,” she said during an interview according to Royal Central. “It would have been great fun to meet both her and her family, but it may be another time.”

Crown Princess Victoria says that Princess Madeleine's move to Miami is "awful" for her Photo: Getty Images

Victoria and Madeleine, 36, have a close relationship. Over the summer, Madeleine and her husband Christopher O’Neill made the choice to relocate to Florida with their three children, Princess Leonore, four, Prince Nicolas, three and six-month-old Princess Adrienne. In August, the Swedish Royal Court announced that the “time and opportunity in the United States is good for the family when the children are in still preschool.”

The palace added that Madeleine and Chris will still focus on their world. “Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States.” The future Queen to the Swedish throne didn’t let the distance from her sister stop her from getting to work. Victoria appeared in the big apple to discuss issues of climate change with other world leaders. Prince Daniel’s wife addressed the important of keeping those conversations going on the world stage and at home.

Victoria says that she educates her children on important issues Photo: Getty Images

“It’s never too early to start talking about climate issues,” she said when asked if she speaks to her children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar about the issues. “Our children are incredibly interested and very enthusiastic. I think it’s important to include them because this is something that affects us all. They also make choices in everyday life and can contribute in their way. In particular, I think it’s important that they participate”