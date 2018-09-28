Kate Middleton has one reason to envy her husband this week. During the British High Commissioner’s reception in Namibia on Tuesday, September 25, Prince William joked about the perks of his solo trip to Africa. “I’m delighted to be visiting Namibia for the first time,” the 36-year-old said during his remarks. “I’m only sorry that my wife, Catherine is not able to join me. She is immensely jealous. Particularly because I’m looking forward to a few good, uninterrupted nights’ sleep this week away from our wonderful children.”

Kate, 36, and William are parents to Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and five-month-old Prince Louis, whom the Duke and Duchess welcomed on April 23. Princess Diana’s oldest son spent the week away from his family as he traveled to the continent of Africa for work with wildlife conservation efforts. During his trip, William didn’t seem to catch up on much sleep, as he started his day on Wednesday, at 5am, where he spent hours in search of a black rhino with a team of rhino trackers in Kunene. William spoke about his trip.

“My visit to Namibia this week is focused on conservation. This is an issue very close to my heart, and I know it’s a matter of deep pride to you all as well.” He continued: “This is why I wanted to come to Namibia – to listen and learn. It is also why Namibia’s voice on these difficult subjects at the upcoming conference on illegal Wildlife Trade in London in October is so important.” This isn’t the first time that the Duke has given an update on the children since becoming a father-of-three. In April, William was joined by his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle for the Anzac Day Service and gave an update on his wife.

“They’re very well thanks,” he said two days after Louis’ arrival. Adding: everyone is in “good form, luckily.” When asked about the amount of sleep he was getting, the new dad exclaimed: “Sleeping is going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself, which is good.”

William won’t be the only one in his household completing royal duties much longer. Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton is making her return to work. The Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday, October 2. During her engagement, Kate will learn the ways the school exposes students from urban communities to nature and participate in outdoor activities with children.