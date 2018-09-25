All aboard! Commuters on the Loughborough to Leicester train had the thrill of a lifetime on Monday, September 24 as they were surprisingly joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! That’s right, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cemented their status as an extremely down-to-earth royal pair by taking public transportation to the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University in England. Lucky for fans, there is video evidence of the instance, showing the 37-year-old former Suits star and 34-year-old Prince holding hands as they stroll along the station platform – flanked by security guards, of course!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a loving outing at the Coach Core Awards Photo: Getty Images

"Bizarrely sharing my train with Harry & Meghan today ‪#LoughboroughToLeicester,” rider Jonny Norton wrote on Twitter along with a clip of the newlyweds swiftly walking hand in hand. Harry leaned down, focusing his attention on his wife as they quickly headed to their destination. This is certainly not the first time the dashing duo has hopped a train ride to a royal engagement. The Duke and Duchess proved that even they are not immune to delays on their official visit to Cardiff back in March.

Meghan and Harry met fans in Cardiff after arriving late Photo: Getty Images

The lovebird’s arrival at the Welsh city was delayed by an hour due to a faulty rail joint, among other issues. At the time, Prince Harry sweetly apologized to crowds of supporters for their tardiness. As he shook the hands of well-wishers, he said: "Most of you have freezing cold hands! We're very sorry we're late, blame the trains!"

Meghan and Harry’s most recent train trip seemed to go much smoother. In fact, it was an all-around casual day for the public figures as they helped empower young people through athletics. The royal couple met over 200 youth Coach Core apprentices on Monday afternoon. Despite their stylish attire, the twosome got down and dirty, facing-off in a rousing “Duke vs Duchess” netball drill.