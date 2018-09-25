All’s fair in love and netball! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a friendly showdown during their visit to the Loughborough University gym on Monday, September 24. Meghan and Harry warmed up for the inaugural Coach Core Awards ceremony, the true purpose for their visit, by jumping into a little sports drill. The British royals took to the court with participants in the apprenticeship program, which harnesses the power of sport to help youth succeed. The 37-year-old former Suits star and 34-year-old Prince stood back to back as they headed up their own team of athletes for the exciting scrimmage.

Dream teams! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry prepared to play some netball Photo: Getty Images

“It’s Team Duke vs. Team Duchess as they join @WeAreCoachCoreUK apprentices for a netball shootout,” Kensington Palace wrote in a statement on Twitter along with a cute clip that showed the pair partaking in the English sport. Netball is when two teams of seven players compete to get the most goals. It originates from basketball, with the main difference being that players with the ball cannot move until they have passed it off.

Meghan vs. Harry! Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images

In the clip, Meghan can be seen triumphantly cheering as her team scores. A voice in the background is heard shouting “One more!”, possibly referring to the American beauty’s team only needing one more goal to win. She seemed very concentrated throughout, trying her best and even crossing her fingers as shots were taken. However, in a surprising turnaround, it was a win for competitive Harry’s team.

The lovebirds proved to be good sports after the drill Photo: Getty Images

The event was all in good fun, of course. Once the drill was over, Meghan and Harry made it clear that no love was lost between them, immediately hugging it out. Their embrace was notably quick, perhaps an effort to not breach royal protocol too much. Regardless, the husband and wife giggled and looked very much in love during the special outing.

It’s Team Duke vs. Team Duchess as they join @WeAreCoachCoreUK apprentices for a netball shootout 🏀. pic.twitter.com/qFhzL2W3ac — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 24, 2018

Despite the athletic nature of the event, the newlyweds showed up in chic attire. Harry looked sharp in a dark blazer and slacks, complemented by a pale purple button-down and stylish brown shoes. As per usual, Meghan looked lovely, donning a navy peplum top by Oscar de la Renta, and bottoms by her beloved Altuzarra. She clearly didn't need sneakers or sweats to get her head in the game!