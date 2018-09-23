Something old, something new, something borrowed, something royal blue! Meghan Markle abided by the traditional wedding adage to attract luck for her special day. At first glance, it did not appear as though the 37-year-old former actress followed the last line of the rhyme, but a new documentary has just revealed otherwise. The ITV film Queen of the World captured Meghan gazing at her gown and veil for the first time since her stunning wedding day. Filled with nostalgia, the Duchess of Sussex divulged that to fit the English folklore she took blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's 'something blue' was an extra special nod to Prince Harry Photo: Getty Images

Primarily saying that it was "so nice" to see her veil again, she elaborated on her look's details: "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date." Meghan went on to open up about the stunning floral embroidery on the veil, saying that every flower on it has meaning.

Meghan Markle has revealed more royal wedding dress details Photo: Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to her, each flower represents one of the 53 nations of the Commonwealth. "The thinking behind for me, [was to include] some sort of representation of all 53 of the Commonwealth countries which was key," she explained. "I'd originally said to Clare Waight Keller, the designer, how can we incorporate that? Would it be the state flower, country flower of each place? And it was her idea to do wild flowers, which I think ended up being a really beautiful way to embody the feeling of it."

She continued to say: "No specific flower repeats itself. I know that was part of how they had put everything together, but I hoped when people come, they can find their flower from their country… I stuck in a couple of flowers that were important to me as well personally, but there is a California Poppy in there which has nothing to do with the Commonwealth, but it's where I'm from."