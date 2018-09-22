Pageboy Prince George and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte are back in action! The adorable duo joined their parents Kate Middleton and Prince William for the wedding of family friends Sophie Carter and Robert Snuggs on Saturday, September 22. According to PEOPLE, the bride, who is one of Kate’s dearest pals, said ‘I do’ to her love at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Norfolk at 11:30 a.m. U.K. time. While, of course, it was the lovebirds’ special day, we were thrilled to see the royal foursome out and about with two other notable family members.

The Cambridges made a lovely appaerance at a close friends wedding Photo: Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mom-to-be Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were also in attendance for the countryside ceremony. Pippa is connected to Sophie through Kate, who has been friends with Sophie for very a long time. Over the years, the duo has been spotted spending special occasions together and stepping out to high-profile events like Wimbledon side by side. Sophie is close with the whole family too, joining the Cambridge clan on ski vacations and even accompanying Queen Elizabeth to church with her Duchess BFF.

Sophie also has older ties to the Duke of Cambridge, as they mutual friend groups. She once dated one of William’s bosom buddies, Thomas van Straubenzee, whose brother recently wed his love Daisy in a royal-attended wedding. Further proof of Sophie's closeness to the family is that she was named Princess Charlotte's godmother at her christening in 2015.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are the cutest pageboy and bridesmaid Photo: Getty Images

While it’s yet to be confirmed as to whether Kate played a part in the September nuptials, it’s clear that her children did. This marks the third wedding the five-year-old Prince and three-year-old Princess have had pageboy and bridesmaid duties in. Prince Louis’ older siblings have done so for their uncle Harry and Aunt Pippa as well. They served the special roles at Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s royal wedding in May and Pippa and James’s wedding in 2017.