If the food at Meghan Markle’s cookbook launch was any reflection on the actual recipes the Duchess of Sussex has put her name to, then one thing's for sure – Prince Harry must be a massive fan. Meghan's husband enjoyed the appetizers on offer at the event that he couldn’t resist sneaking out a few pastries, and he would have got away with it if it wasn’t for one eagle-eyed bystander.

ITV journalist Chris Ship captured footage of the Prince returning to the crowd with wrapped up samosas hidden behind his back. He appears to scan his surroundings to see if anyone’s noticed then breaks into a huge grin when he realizes he’s been caught on film.

Prince Harry broke into a wide grin when he realized he'd been caught in the act Photo: Getty Images

The Prince’s hilarious guilty moment unfolded as he joined wife the Duchess of Sussex at her first ever Kensington Palace Lunch. Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland was also on hand to support her daughter during the royal milestone, which was in celebration of the publication of Together: Our Community Cookbook. Prince Harry’s wife wrote the forward for the recipe book – a collaboration with the Hubb Community kitchen. Many of the women, whose community were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in which 70 people died, were in attendance.

I could be wrong but I reckon we’ve caught Prince Harry red handed stealing some samosas from the Meghan’s ‘Together’ cookbook event they were at today!! Have a watch... #HubbCommunityKitchen @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/3BWd0TYqj8 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 20, 2018

The ladies looked on, as - not missing a beat - Meghan gave her first royal speech. The 37-year-old spoke for about three minutes – without notes – about the project, which she is clearly very passionate about. "On a personal note I'm especially grateful because this is my first project so I appreciate your support for the vision that I had for this and seeing it come to fruition. And everyone behind the scenes: it truly took a village to see this through. Everyone embraced this so deeply because it's been a passion project for all of us and for very good reason."

Her mum, meanwhile, embraced each of the women with a warm hug, telling them: "It's amazing. I'm just as excited as you are." Doria added that her daughter felt "very much at home” in their kitchen and said she couldn’t wait to try out the recipes. "I'm going to make everything, I'm serious," she remarked.