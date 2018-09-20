Meghan Markle had two extra special ingredients at the celebration of her cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook. The 37-year-old Duchess was joined by Prince Harry and, semi-surprisingly, her mom Doria Ragland for the Kensington Palace event on Thursday, September 20. Doria flew from L.A. for the delicious congratulatory occasion, stepping out with the newlyweds.

She met the group of women who helped create the charity cookbook following last year's tragic Grenfell Tower fire, introducing herself as "Meg's mum" and saying she is "head over heels" proud of her daughter.

Chef Markle! Meghan Markle hosted a lovely celebration for her cookbook at Kensington Palace Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The launch was held in a beautiful tent on the grounds of the palace, with self-professed foodie Meghan playing hostess. There, the trio chatted with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen, who were preparing some of the homemade meals featured in their cookbook. The Duchess of Sussex flaunted her handy kitchen skills, flipping chapatis and turning koftas on a grill, as Harry and Doria mainly lagged behind and let her take centerstage.

Meghan lent a helping hand at the four food stations Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Oh I love that," Doria said while being shown an enormous bowl of green rice. "That was the first thing I asked about." Drizzling olive oil and fresh mint over the dish, Meghan added: "Everyone's just hungry.” As they made their way around the four food stations, Doria quizzed the cooks about the ingredients, listening carefully to the herbs and spices they described.

Doria and Harry let Meghan take centerstage, proudly looking on Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonPalace

In a sweet moment, one of the chefs set aside a plate of food for the Duke and Duchess, to which Meghan kindly responded: "Oh thank you, I'll take that home and have it for dinner." The former Suits star looked stunning, as usual, in a stylish ensemble: a bodysuit by Tuxe, skirt from one of her favorite designers Misha Nonoo and a royal blue coat by Smythe.

The Duke looked in awe of his Duchess after she gave a brief speech Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Without any notes, Meghan gave a lovely three-minute speech at the outing as Doria and Harry proudly looked on. "I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women of the kitchen,” she said. “Your warmth and your kindness, and also to be in this city and see in this one small room how multicultural it was. I felt, on a personal level, so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. That there are 12 countries represented in this one small room, is pretty outstanding."

Meghan, Harry and Doria greeted palace guests with hugs smiles and well wishes Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan first visited the Hubb Community Kitchen – hubb means love in Arabic – in January of 2018 and has been making regular private visits since. The kitchen came about after members of the local Grenfell community decided to gather and prepare fresh food for their families and neighbors, as a way of helping the community connect, heal and move forward. Proceeds from the new book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, helping it to stay open and do more good.

The hardback features over 50 recipes from across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean. Dishes include: coconut chicken curry, eggplant masala and a range of chapatis and sharing dips, as well as caramelized plum upside-down cake, and spiced mint tea.

