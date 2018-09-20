The wedding countdown is fully on for Princess Eugenie – but that hasn’t stopped her taking time out to help support a cause close to her heart. The royal bride-to-be – who will wed Jack Brooksbank on October 12 – last week traveled from the UK to Serbia to pay a special visit to survivors of trafficking who have been helped by the United Nations Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women. “What an incredibly eye opening visit meeting outstanding women doing brilliant work to survive and support,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared photos.

Princess Eugenie traveled to Serbia, where she visited NGOs ATINA and ASTRA, to learn about their project to prevent trafficking Photo: UN Trust Fund/UN Women: Maja Medic

Eugenie, 29, visited NGOs ASTRA and ATINA to learn about the good work both are doing. “I visited ASTRA to hear about its SOS hotline which provides support and services to survivors of trafficking and ATINA which works to prevent human trafficking of refugee women in the context of the current humanitarian crisis in Serbia as a host and transit country,” said the British royal.

She learned that phone line had received over 8,000 calls last year and ASTRA had provided legal assistance in 503 cases related to human trafficking. She also dropped in on a bagel shop run by ATINA, which trains women in business skills.

The royal bride-to-be also visited a bagel shop run by ATINA, which trains women in business skills Photo: UN Trust Fund/UN Women: Maja Medic

Eugenie felt compelled to join the movement to end modern day slavery after becoming aware of the issue on a trip to India in 2013 with her mom Sarah Ferguson, who has long been dedicated to humanitarian causes. On their return to the UK she began working with Antislavery Collective, and with help from her mom and dad Prince Andrew, set up ethical fashion label Key to Freedom – which has been stocked in stores including Topshop.

Eugenie is due to walk down the aisle on October 12 – she will wed fiancé Jack at St George’s chapel, kicking off wedding celebrations that will span two days.