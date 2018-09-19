The Duke of Sussex just made a funny and pretty understandable confession to the world. Prince Harry admitted that he and the rest of the royal family go into panic mode when they unexpectedly bump into Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. The amusing admission was revealed in a trailer for the upcoming documentary Queen of the World, when Harry is seen advising a group of hospitality workers at the palace to stay calm if they happen to run into the global icon.

"You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have and you've only been here two weeks!” he said in a lighthearted tone. He then asked: “Have you bumped into the Queen yet?” Quickly reassuring them, he added: “If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. I know you will. We all do!"

In the clip, Harry is speaking to a team of Caribbean hospitality professionals who were set to join a new scheme at the palace. The 34-year-old Prince was recently appointed the Queen's new Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. Produced by Oxford Films for the ITV network in the U.K., Queen of the World will focus on Her Majesty's role as head of the Commonwealth and how she is helping younger members of her family connect with the 53 countries.

Harry's wife Meghan Markle is one of the various royal cameos you can expect to see in the two-part upcoming documentary. A particularly heartwarming scene shows the 37-year-old Duchess reunited with her beautiful Givenchy royal wedding dress. Her eyes light up as she watches her already iconic gown and veil being prepared to go into a new palace exhibition.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also featured in the film. The Duchess of Cambridge's scenes focus on an engagement she had at Buckingham Palace with the Countess of Wessex, when the two royal ladies welcomed designers and artisans from the Commonwealth to display their work at the palace during London Fashion Week. Princess Beatrice and other key figures from the fashion industry also attended. Another interesting scene shows the Queen recording her Christmas message, although she is told she has to do it again as the noises from birds outside ruined the audio.

Queen of the World premieres on HBO October 1 at 8 p.m.