Meghan Markle’s eyes light up and a radiant smile spreads across her face – this is the heart-warming moment the Duchess of Sussex sees her wedding dress for the first time since she wore it on the happy day she became Prince Harry’s wife. The sweet scene was captured for new two-part documentary Queen of the World, which touches on the importance of the Commonwealth – the group of nations linked to the UK of which Queen Elizabeth is head.

During Meghan’s reunion with her gown, she can’t resist running her fingers over the silk fabric of her veil – which featured hand embroidered flowers from the 53 countries of the Commonwealth, as well as two of the bride's favorites flowers. Wintersweet, which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Prince Harry and Meghan's home Nottingham Cottage also made an appearance, as did the California Poppy, a nod to the former actress' place of birth.

Meghan got the chance for one last look at her stunning Givenchy dress as it was being prepared to go on display in a new Palace exhibition. In the clip she can also be heard discussing her and Harry’s upcoming Commonwealth tour of Australia, new Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. "Three countries. Oh my goodness. It will keep us busy," she says.

Footage: ITV

Meghan’s scene can be seen in full when the documentary airs on ITV just before the royal couple leave for their tour. It focuses on Queen Elizabeth, her role as an important figure on the global stage, and how she is helping younger members of the royal family connect with the Commonwealth. Filming took place over more than a year, with privileged access to the sovereign and her family including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry also features in his new role as his grandmother’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and he provides one of the memorable moments while welcoming a team of hospitality professionals from the Caribbean who are joining a new scheme at the palace. "You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have and you've only been here two weeks!" Harry says. "Have you bumped into the Queen yet? If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don't panic. I know you will. We all do!"