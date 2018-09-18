30 years after Princess Diana opened Acorns hospice, her son Prince William paid an emotional visit to the groundbreaking charity where he had the privilege of witnessing just how much good his legendary mother continues to do. While touring the institution on Tuesday, September 18, the 36-year-old royal saw that, despite her passing, his mom still manages to touch the lives of struggling individuals through the work she launched decades ago. He was shown the instrumental facilities and took part in a celebration to mark the organization's special anniversary.

Prince William honored his mom's glistening legacy at the Acorns Children's Hospice Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The Princess of Wales opened Acrons in Selly Oak, Birmingham in December of 1988 with the intent of providing a haven for gravely ill children. This was revolutionary at the time, as it was one of the first hospices for kids in the world. William was informed that in the last year alone, the charity has cared for over 876 children and supported 1,097 families.

William was given a tour of the incredible facility Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

During his visit, the Duke of Cambridge was able to meet some of those youngsters being assisted and their families. He was taken to the center’s specialized service quarters, such as their hydrotherapy pool and multi-sensory room, where he was shown how patients get use of them.

The Duke meets some of the families who use the hospice's specialist facilities, which include a hydrotherapy pool.

William’s touching outing was just one appointment on his royal visit to Birmingham and Stourbridge. Sans Kate Middleton or the kids, the father-of-three first stopped at the University of Birmingham. He was on hand to present the very first Prince William Award at the National Skill Force Prince William Award Graduation Ceremony.

“The award champions the things young people need to lead a happy and successful life – confidence, self-belief and the ability to work with others.”



"The award champions the things young people need to lead a happy and successful life – confidence, self-belief and the ability to work with others."

The scheme, or program, aims to help young people gain confidence. William spent time speaking with some of those who had taken part in the first year of the awards scheme. He even confessed to a group from Dunn Street Primary School in Tyne and Wear that at times he found it scary to raise his hand in school. "I was nervous about putting my hand up in class,” he said, then adding: “There’s no such thing as a silly question."