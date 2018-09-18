It’s not every day that you turn 50 on your son’s birthday. And yet, Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece did just that on Monday, September 17, pulling out all the stops for her milestone occasion. The Crown Princess made it a joint affair as she shares a birthday with her son, Prince Odysseas Kimon, who turned 14. While the pair made for sweet party honorees, it was their festive confections that stole our attention. After all, double the celebration means double the cakes!

Crown Princess Marie'Chantal had a color-filled birthday cake Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22

Marie-Chantal was treated to a decadent chocolate cake for her milestone day, pilled high with chocolate ganache icing and topped golden sparklers in the number 50. However, the cake had an extra birthday surprise inside, flaunting an array of bright pink and white sprinkles and other fillings once it had been sliced into.

They spread the love with a second cake Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22

Meanwhile, a second cake was colorful right off the bat, adorned with multi-colored sprinkles. It was also adorned with gold sparklers on top that spelled out: "Love". Princess Marie-Chantal showcased the mouthwatering treats with her 148,000 plus Instagram followers, presenting herself and Odysseas blowing out the candles on their cakes at the same time.

Happy birthday to Princess Marie-Chantal and Prince Odysseas Kimon! Photo: Instagram/@mariechantal22

Another photo captured the blonde mother and son sitting at a dining table together, which spilled over with finely-wrapped gifts, fresh flowers and silver and gold balloons. A whimsical "Happy Birthday" banner was strung over the table, along with delightful wall decorations to add to the fun ambience.

While Princess Marie-Chantal appears to have had a low-key family birthday celebration, her husband Crown Prince Pavlos and daughter Princess Olympia hosted a lavish joint party in honor of their own 50th and 21st birthdays back in 2017. The father-daughter duo were treated to a royal-studded party held at a manor in Gloucestershire. The masquerade soirée, whose theme was "Prince and the Revolution," was attended by a number of European royals including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Rosario Nadal — the wife of Prince Kyril of Preslav. Other A-List guests included Nicky and Paris Hilton, designer Valentino, Poppy Delevingne and Tory Burch.

During the glamorous party, Pavlos delivered a heartwarming speech about his daughter saying, "In your life you have done a lot of things that has impressed, depressed, driven us crazy. Let me tell you few things about life with Olympia. First of all you’re beautiful. You’re full of energy. Energy that comes from your mother."