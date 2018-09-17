New details have been revealed about Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s October 12 royal wedding – and fans will no doubt be quick to see the special significance of one particular aspect. Prayers during the service will be led by the Archbishop of York – the perfect nod to the family name. Eugenie’s full title of course is Eugenie, Princess of York – being the daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Meanwhile officiating the ceremony will be the Dean of Windsor, David Conner.

Excitement continues to build ahead of the wedding, which will take place in St George’s Chapel, Windsor. Such is the interest in the couple’s big day that they have received over 100,000 applications to attend from members of the public. And now the 1,200 official invites have been sent to the chosen few. "The couple are delighted Her Majesty The Queen has agreed for the grounds of Windsor Castle to be opened to those wishing to join the celebrations," the announcement from the palace read.

It continues: "Other guests in the castle grounds will include representatives of charities and organizations supported by the couple, including the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital, the Teenage Cancer Trust, the Salvation Army and the UN Trust Fund to End Violence Against Women. Children from two local schools, St George’s School and Coworth Flexlands School, both of which Princess Eugenie attended, will be present, alongside members of the Windsor community, residents of Windsor Castle and a number of Royal Household staff."

Eugenie and Jack’s nuptials are expected to span two days. The Friday ceremony will be followed by a post-wedding lunch hosted by the bride’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Then the day will end with a black-tie reception at Royal Lodge – the Windsor home that Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York still share despite divorcing in 1996.

According to a report in British newspaper The Sunday Times, guests will be invited back to Royal Lodge the following day to attend a festival and funfair-themed event. Everything from dodgems to funfair rides is expected at the special party, as well as a full cocktail list. Company Peregrine Armstrong-Jones have been charged with organizing the special event – they are the party planner behind David and Victoria Beckham's lavish wedding reception which took place at Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin, in 1999.