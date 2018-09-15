Prince Harry broke royal tradition when he chose his wedding ring. For his anything but ordinary marriage to Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex opted for a modern, platinum design rather than the classic Welsh gold that is generally favored by his regal family. Royal fans were delighted to get a closer look at the sleek band on Thursday, September 13 as the royal was photographed up close during his visit to the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, England.

A close look at Prince Harry's modern wedding ring Photo: Getty Images

Shimmering in the sunlight, Harry’s subtly brushed silver ring seems to feature a textured finish. The royal, who turned 34 on September 15, was captured fiddling with the band in photos, a clear sign that Meghan was on his mind. The Duke stands out amongst the majority of royal men who do not wear wedding rings, like his brother Prince William and grandfather Prince Philip. Prince Charles always wears his like Harry, though.

GALLERY: KATE MIDDLETON, QUEEN ELIZABETH AND MORE ROYALS BREAKING PROTOCOL

Charles’ ring is made from classic gold, like all other wedding rings in the royal family. Both the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex also chose to have their wedding bands made out of the precious metal. It is traditionally gifted by Queen Elizabeth from her personal collection of Welsh gold at the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau, Wales – even more exclusive as it's no longer in operation. Members of the royal family have used the gold to create their weddings bands since the Queen Mother married the Duke of York back on April 26, 1923.

Harry opted for something very different to dad Prince Charles Photo: Getty Images

It is thought that Harry wanted a more modern look for the special piece of jewelry, which is why he chose the sleek platinum design instead of traditional fare. He also proudly wears it on his ring finger, while Charles uniquely chooses to wear his wedding band on his pinky finger, alongside his treasured signet ring.

MORE: Prince Harry just celebrated his best birthday yet!

Harry and Meghan chose court jewelers Cleave and Company to create their wedding jewelry, which the palace revealed in a statement just before the royal wedding. "Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen. Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop," the notice read.