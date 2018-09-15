The Duke of Sussex certainly has a lot to celebrate this year. As he turns 34 on Saturday, September 15, there is a wealth of momentous memories from the year prior for him to relish in. It was a thrilling 33rd year on earth for Prince Harry, mostly due to this dreamy and highly-publicized romance with former actress Meghan Markle. From his various milestones with the American beauty to other important royal events, Harry is at an incredible place in his life, making this latest birthday one of the best ones yet.

Meghan Markle changed his life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

The biggest and most obvious reason this birthday is so wonderful is because of his love Meghan Markle. Over the past year, Harry got engaged to the Suits star, introduced her to Queen Elizabeth and the rest of his high-profile family, took her on various royal outings and, of course, married her in what shaped up to be the most glamorous wedding of the year. The new Duchess has infused a down-to-earth vibe into the royal’s lifestyle and kept him smiling from ear to ear.

Once married, Harry and Meghan moved into a cozy country home in the Cotswolds, where perhaps a little birthday celebration will take place. They’ll have an extra partygoer too. After merely three months of marriage, the pair expanded their family unit by adding another dog into the mix! They adopted a black Labrador named Oz, who joined Meghan’s previous pet Guy.

He made important strides in his charity work.

Prince Harry spoke with youth at the International AIDS conference in Amsterdam Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

Princess Diana’s son has always been philanthropic, supporting various worthwhile initiatives over the years. This past year, he has made huge progress with his main focus: Sentebale, which supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Most recently, the Duke of Sussex opened a new building at Phelisanong Children's Centre on behalf of his charity. He also attended the 22nd International AIDS Conference in Amsterdam, where he met with youth leaders and advocates, in hopes of discussing new ways to make a difference.

Having served in the British Army for ten years, Harry also made time to continue his passion for promoting the welfare of those who are serving or who have served their country in the Armed Forces. Heading up the Invictus Games in honor of wounded warriors is a huge effort for the Prince, who has been gearing up for the 2018 edition in October.

He has a bright year ahead.

Harry and Meghan have a busy fall schedule Photo: Getty Images

Although official engagements for the royal family are only released up to eight weeks in advanced, we already know that 34 will be filled with even more exhilarating instances for Harry. Just a day prior to his birthday, the palace announced that he and Meghan would “join more than 200 young Coach Core apprentices for the @WeAreCoachCore Awards at @lborouniversity on Monday 24th September.” Using the power of sports, Coach Core aims to empower youth in the UK.

Gusts of exciting outings will flow through Harrys’ October schedule. For one thing, his cousin Princess Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank on October 12, an affair that Harry will no doubt attend with Meghan by his side. Shortly after that, the Duke and Duchess will embark on their first official international tour together: a visit to the Commonwealth Realms of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Harry and Meghan’s tour will run from October 16 – 31, with a big stop at the Invictus Games in Sydney.