While Queen Letizia returned to her hometown of Oviedo, Spain for an official event, the heartwarming moments she shared with her little fans took centerstage. Just a day after sending her own children back off to class, the 45-year-old monarch paid a visit to the C.P. Baudilio Arce public school to preside over the opening of the 2018/2019 academic year on Wednesday, September 12. Photographers captured a collection of touching moments that show just how revered the royal is, even among young children. The adorable Baudilio students swarmed their queen as she arrived, reaching for her hand and presenting her with gifts.

Queen Letizia was swarmed by students while visiting Baudilio Arce Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Letizia was overwhelmed with excitement as she made her way through the crowd of kids and offered a smile to each one. She maintained her elegance in a chic monochromatic look: a checkered Hugo Boss top and long white pants. It was yet another outfit repeat for the royal, who had previously worn her beloved top and the same black and white heels to an educational event in June.

The mommy monarch met with children in their classrooms Photo: Carlos Alvarez/WireImage

Once inside the primary school, King Felipe’s wife dutifully began to check classroom visits off of her agenda. She grinned from ear to ear as she met with young pupils studying math, graphic design, reading and art. Letizia even sat at a tiny work table to help some children with their drawings.

Letizia the teacher! Photo: Twitter/@CasaReal

Spain’s leading lady also presented in front of students, assisting in officially kicking off their school year. School officials presented her a commemorative plaque to honor her presiding over the occasion. The Queen capped her visit by meeting with members and representatives of the school council as well as parents. CP Baudillo Arce opened in February of 1978. It currently hosts early Childhood Education, with students from three to five years old and Primary Education of grades one through six.