The Duchess of Sussex certainly takes the cake as one of the most down-to-earth royals around. Although Meghan Markle has technically only been a part of her husband Prince Harry’s regal family for a little under four months, she continues to delight the world with her relatable charm. In quite possibly one of her sweetest acts yet, the former Suits star sent a thank you note to fans that wished her a happy 37th birthday on August 4. Lucky for us, one royal devotee shared a photo of the card to Instagram, revealing Meghan’s sentiment.

"The Duchess of Sussex is so touched you took the trouble to write as you did on the occasion of her 37th birthday,” the official postcard reads. “It really was most thoughtful of you and Her Royal Highness sends you her heartfelt thanks and best wishes." The picture was posted by Bradley Donovan-Baird (@loopycrown3 on Instagram), who has received various cards from the Palace over the years.

The royal enthusiast chatted with our sister magazine HELLO!, saying: "One of my favorite cards I received was from Princess Eugenie of York for her engagement. I also have two hand-signed cards from the Duchess of Cornwall. I've been writing to British and European royals since 2016. My first ever royal reply was from Her Majesty the Queen thanking me for sending my birthday wishes on her 90th birthday. Since then I have amassed a collection of nearly 70 royal replies from all over Europe."

"Of course, I still get excited every time I receive a royal reply,” he added. “They are a wonderful thing to have. I am always very grateful to the staff who make it possible for people to receive such letters and cards." The latest note in his collection was included with the lovely photo of Meghan and her fans interacting as seen above. She strikes an expert balance between royal formality and relatable sensibility.

Although, Meghan's most recent birthday was her first as a royal, she actually spent her special celebrating someone else. The American beauty accompanied Prince Harry to Charlie van Straubenzee’s wedding. Charlie is one of Harry’s closest pals, with the pair having attended Ludgrove Prep School in Berkshire together as kids.