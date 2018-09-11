Back to school! Queen Letizia and King Felipe may be the reigning monarchs of Spain, but as they pulled their car into the bustling drop-off line at Santa Maria de los Rosales in Aravaca, they were just another set of parents. The proud mom and dad sent their beloved daughters Princess Leonor, 12, and Infanta Sofía, 11, off for their first day returning to school after a nice summer break. The famous foursome were all smiles on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, while they joined the other families making the transition. Of course, in true royal fashion, they did receive a bit of VIP treatment and make quite the appearance.

Infanta Sofía had her mom Letizia by her side as she walked into school Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

Photographs reveal that a school official greeted the high-profile parents and their princesses as they walked up the steps to the main entrance of the building. While fellow families didn’t seem too phased by the moment, we were living for Queen Letizia’s modest and fresh-faced look.

Barefaced and beauitful Queen Letizia! Photo: Carlos Alvarez/GC Images

The 45-year-old former journalist was in full morning mama mode as she bid her children farewell in a minimalist look. Usually dressed to the nines, the mom-of-two refreshingly flaunted her natural beauty for the unofficial, but important, engagement. Letizia’s look was reminiscent of fellow royal Meghan Markle, who often turns up in understated elegance.

Letizia and Meghan often step out in similar styles, with Harry's love generally keeping a natural makeup regime Photo: Getty Images

On the heels of her stylish summer, the Queen of sophistication kept things low-key with very little makeup and casual attire. She swept her brunette locks into a loose bun, further showcasing her radiant face. Fashion-wise, the style icon wore a simple-yet-chic light grey jacket over a white top and had virtually no accessories.

The Queen's 50-year-old husband was more formally dressed in a suit and tie. He acted as chauffeur for the day, taking the wheel and driving his girls to the school they have been attending since they were small children. Felipe also attended the prestigious institute, which was founded in 1952 and aims to "provide a solid training that prepares intellectually and ethically to play a useful profession for the individual and for society".