A good bedtime story is a part of any parents’ typical nighttime routine – and the Cambridge residence is no different. Prince William has revealed one of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s favorite storybooks – The Gruffalo, written by British children’s author Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. The fun tale details the adventures of a mouse who takes a walk in the forest and how he outsmarts the various creatures who want to eat him. The Duke of Cambridge revealed the family favorite as he met with the duo behind the popular children’s tale at a Tusk Trust event outside his home at Kensington Palace, London. As Julia and Axel introduced themselves, William remarked: “I know who you are. It’s a big hit in our household, The Gruffalo.

William was inspecting a rhino the pair had decorated with characters from their book The Ugly Five as part of a project to raise awareness of the threat facing rhinos populations from poachers. The Duke of Cambridge said he "loved" the model, which is one of 21 decorated by artists for charity, and added that he could see it from the window of his home.

"It's amazing, I love it. You can tell it's you guys. It's the eyes [of the animals] I think, you can always tell the eyes." The father-of-three also joked that it was a good job his eldest son Prince George, five, didn't know the rhino was for sale otherwise he would be "keeping an eye on it".

The Prince was on hand at a Tusk Trust event outside his Kensington Place home Photo: Getty Images

The models are currently on public displays at locations around London but will be sold at a Christie's auction on October 9 to raise money for Tusk. "It’s amazing," the Duke proclaimed, as he walked around the small temporary display outside the Palace. "They’re brilliant, very good. I hope it’s created some debate."

William has been royal patron of the Tusk Trust, which works with Africa’s conservationists to protect endangered species and combat poaching, since 2005. It’s a cause truly close to his heart and was one of the first charities he took on.