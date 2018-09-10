Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are almost set to hit the road. New details surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour have been release. Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday, September 10, that Harry and Meghan have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. “The program across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, and environmental and conservation efforts, including the dedication of several new @QueensCanopy projects,” an official tweet read. It continued: “The tour will also focus on the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through @InvictusSydney 2018. #IG2018.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will embark on their royal tour from October 16-31 Photo: Getty Images

Harry and Meghan’s tour will run from October 16 – 31. The royal duo will visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Fraser Island in Australia. The 33-year old and 37-year-old will also travel to Suva, Nadi, and Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Wellington, Auckland and Rotorua in New Zealand. It was revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joined by another set of royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Australia, New Zealand, Fuji and Tonga Photo: Getty Images

During their stop in Sydney for the Invictus Games, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary are set to join the royal pair. Meghan and Harry have already gotten a head start on their fall duties. On Friday, September 7, the newlyweds attended the 100 Days of Peace concert. Prior the couple stepped out for the WellChild Awards and a special performance of Hamilton in support of Sentebale.

Here is the day by day break down of Harry and Meghan's tour!

Tuesday 16th October: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday 17th October: Dubbo, Australia

Thursday 18th October: Melbourne, Australia

Friday 19th October: Sydney, Australia

Saturday 20th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 21st October: Sydney, Australia

Monday 22nd October: Fraser Island, Australia

Tuesday 23rd October: Suva, Fiji

Wednesday 24th October: Suva, Fiji

Thursday 25th October: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku’alofa, Tonga

Friday 26th October: Nuku’alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Saturday 27th October: Sydney, Australia

Sunday 28th October: Wellington, New Zealand

Monday 29th October: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand

Tuesday 30th October: Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday 31st October: Rotorua, New Zealand