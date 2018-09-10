As excitement builds ahead of Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank, new details have been revealed about plans for the British royal’s special day. The celebrations will start on Friday, October 12 and take place over two days – meaning it will go on longer than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 nuptials. Eugenie’s guest list is also bigger than her cousin’s – she’s invited 850 to the ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor whereas Harry and Meghan were joined by 600 in the same venue.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have invited 850 guests and will celebrate their wedding over two days Photo: Getty Images

According to a report in British newspaper The Sunday Times, the ceremony on Friday will be followed by a post-wedding lunch hosted by Eugenie’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth. Then the day will end with a black-tie reception at Royal Lodge – the Windsor home that Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York still share despite divorcing in 1996.

More: Princess Eugenie gives rare pre-wedding interview for a very important reason

The fun continues on Saturday, when guests will be invited back to Royal Lodge for a festival and funfair-themed event. A source says there will be everything from dodgems to funfair rides at the special party, as well as a full cocktail list. The Princess and her fiancé have hired Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, the celebrity party planner behind David and Victoria Beckham's lavish wedding reception which took place at Luttrellstown Castle, near Dublin, in 1999.

Guests invited to the royal nuptials are said to include George and Amal Clooney - pictured at Prince Harry's wedding in May Photo: Getty Images

A-list guests who have been invited to the royal nuptials are said to include the Beckhams and George and Amal Clooney as well as British artist Tracey Emin. Models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are also expected to attend. It's also highly likely that Eugenie's big sister Princess Beatrice has been asked to be maid of honor. Eugenie and Jack will also be inviting members of the public to attend their royal wedding, just like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did.



The happy couple announced their engagement in late January. The pair first met while skiing at the royal hotspot Verbier in Switzerland back in 2010, and cupid struck after they were introduced by mutual friends.