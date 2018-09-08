The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland spent an extended summer holiday with her daughter and son-in-law Prince Harry in England over the summer. Royal correspondent Omid Scobie first revealed the news on Twitter, writing: "Sources confirm to @ABC @GMA that Duchess Meghan's mom Doria Ragland visited Prince Harry and her daughter for an extended stay at their Oxfordshire home this summer. Doria is said to enjoy a close relationship with Harry and continues to be a pillar of strength for Meghan."





It's thought that Meghan had not seen her mom Doria since she and Harry's royal wedding day back in May, so no doubt it was wonderful to spend some time together behind closed doors. The royal couple took a break from their royal duties during the month of August, which is presumably when Doria flew over from the states to visit. Meghan and Harry are leasing a four-bedroom cottage in the Cotswolds, where they can receive guests less formally.

Previous reports have revealed that the cottage "is very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views." Renovation on the house started last September to make sure it was completely secure for the high-profile couple. A source told our sister magazine HELLO! that the property is difficult to reach and the couple travel in and out by helicopter to minimize disruption on local roads.

The Duchess also made time to head out to her former home, Toronto, to visit best friend Jessica Mulroney during her time off – flying out for a three-day visit in late-August. Sources have confirmed to Good Morning America that Meghan quietly traveled to the city, where she was based while working on Suits, and stayed in Jessica's family home. Meghan and her former stylist friend spent their days catching up, lounging by the pool and playing with Jessica's three children: twin sons Brian and John, eight, and daughter Ivy, five. The source added that the kids "love seeing their Auntie Meg". The Duchess and Jessica also enjoyed an evening out with close pals.