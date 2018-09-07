Welcome to Miami! Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family have found a new home in the city of magic. According to the Swedish publication Svensk Damtidning, the party of five are currently renting a house in Miami which sits in a gated community and is protected by guards. They have access to several lavish amenities, like a communal swimming pool and tennis court. The Swedish royal court announced back in August that Madeleine and her husband Chris O'Neill would be relocating to Florida with their three children: Princess Leonore, four, Prince Nicolas, three, and five-month-old Princess Adrienne. The palace noted that the "time and opportunity for the United States is good for the family when the children are still in pre-school age".

Presenting Miami's newest royal residents! Photo: © Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden

"Princess Madeleine has a great commitment to children's rights and will continue working with the World Childhood Foundation and, through the move, be able to focus more on the activities in the United States," the palace's statement continued to say. "Mr. Christopher O'Neill has previously been working in the United States but will continue his business in Europe. The family thus leaves the accommodation in London."

This is not the first time that Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill have had a major move Photo: Getty Images

The 36-year-old mom and her 44-year-old financier husband moved to the English capital in autumn of 2015, but the princess was always conscious to regularly visit her family and carry out her royal duties in her native land of Sweden. She also chose to give birth to her two youngest children in Sweden, while Leonore was born in New York, where they resided for a period of time. It seems like Brit Chris will spend a lot of time traveling between the United Kingdom and the United States for his job.

Madeleine returned to work just one month after giving birth to take part in a conference for her mom Queen Silvia's charity, the World Childhood Foundation. The caring royal has worked for the charity since 2006, both in Stockholm and in the US. Madeleine, who used to live in New York, has served as a member of Childhood's Swedish board of directors since February 2016 and is an honorary board member of Childhood USA.