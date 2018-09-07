Zara Tindall has opened up about the heartbreak of her two miscarriages with her husband, rugby player Mike Tindall. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who recently revealed that she suffered a second miscarriage, discussed the difficulties she experienced in an emotional interview with BBC Breakfast’s Sally Nugent. "I think that's the hardest thing in our situation, is that everyone knew," she explained, fighting back tears. "And very much when things like that happen, normally it's just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it."

Zara Tindall has the 'incredible' support of her husband Mike Photo: Getty Images

On a lighter note, Zara said that she has been overwhelmed with public love and support: "Actually I had so many letters saying, 'I'm so sorry, we've been through the same thing', which was incredible - and thank you to all those people. But it just showed how often it does happen and I have a very supportive family, Mike's incredible - and it's hard for the guys too." The 37-year-old elaborated, saying: "It's very different for us because we're carrying the child, but for guys I guess it's kind of that helpless feeling, which must be incredibly high and horrible for them. At the end of the day they've still lost a child too."

"At the end of the day they've still lost a child too"

Zara Tindall reflects the impact her miscarriages had on her husband#miscarriage #royals #miscourage pic.twitter.com/AvDIwzs7Sv — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 7, 2018

Zara and Mike welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lena Elizabeth, this past in June. Back in 2016, the couple revealed that they were expecting, but one month later they made the announcement that Zara had lost the baby. In July, the Olympic medalist revealed that she had also suffered a second miscarriage, but chose not to share the news with the public until now because it was "too raw". Zara went on to explain: "Being helpless is horrible... actually we've now come out the end of it, hopefully it makes you a stronger family."

When Zara confirmed the sad news, she told Sunday Times: "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone - everyone knew. I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on." She added: "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them. You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."