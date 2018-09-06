With just over a month to go before Princess Eugenie weds fiancé Jack Brooksbank, the young royal no doubt has her hands full finalizing all the important details of the big day. But the royal bride-to-be made sure to clear some space in her diary to give an important interview about a cause she feels very strongly about. Eugenie spoke this week about her work with initiative Antislavery Collective, and her mission to fight modern-day slavery. The Princess has been working on the campaign with her University classmate and BFF Julia Boinville. The girls were inspired to make a difference after traveling to India with Eugenie’s mom Sarah Ferguson, who has long been dedicated to humanitarian causes.

Princess Eugenie - pictured with fiancé Jack Brooksbank - spoke about a personal project she has been working hard on Photo: Getty Images

Speaking of the trip on podcast Global GoalsCast, Eugenie said: "Jules and I went with my mum to visit Calcutta, India, back in 2013, and we met this amazing woman… who started the Women’s Interlink Foundation and she works to take trafficked girls and women off the streets and teaches them a vocational skill such as printing on fabrics, making these amazing handbags and scarves and dresses and just beautiful products. And Jules and I, that was the first time we ever really saw what modern slavery was and human trafficking and what really that is in the modern age."

More: Princess Eugenie reveal the cause of their biggest fight - and you'll be surprised

With their eyes open to the problem of modern slavery, the friends returned to the UK and decided they wanted to make a difference. Working with Eugenie’s mum and dad Prince Andrew, they helped set up ethical fashion label Key to Freedom – which has been stocked in stores including Topshop.

The label features garments made by women from West Bengal, India, who have been rescued from vulnerable situations, rehomed and taught craft skills as a way of generating an income. For each garment that is purchased, a payment is made directly to its maker, enabling her to make steps towards building a new life.