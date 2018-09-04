For the first time, Prince Harry had his wife Meghan Markle by his side at one of the most emotional engagements on his events calendar. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for the WellChild Awards in London on Tuesday, September 4, an evening that celebrates the inspirational qualities of the United Kingdom’s seriously ill young people, along with their incredible caretakers. Both the 37-year-old former actress and 33-year-old royal acted as beacons of light for the critically sick children, smiling as they greeted the night’s winners.

The Duke and Duchess brightened the days of WellChild award winners Photo: Twitter/@KensintonRoyal

In a tender moment, the newlyweds greeted seven-year-old ‘Inspirational Child’ award-winner Matilda Booth, who is paralyzed from the waist down. Although Matilda was born with spina bifida and has had over 40 operations, she remains positive and dreams of being a nurse. She seemed to be the first child Harry and Meghan met at the ceremony. They sweetly presented her with a bouquet of flowers and chatted with her as photos snapped.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are attending the @WellChild Awards, celebrating the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people, along with those who go that extra mile to make a difference to their lives #WellChildAwards ⭐ pic.twitter.com/KRerpSW8Uw — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2018

The royal lovebirds were introduced to various other young honorees, including: four-year-old Mckenzie Brackley, 16-year-old Cameron Dixon and 10-year-old Scarlett Mathison who cares for her disabled older sister Freya. Another WellChild winner they spent time with was Evie Toombes, 16, who was also born with spina bifida. In an empowering turn, Evie has won several show jumping trophies, and mentors young people with health problems.

Meghan made a sophisticated appearance in all black Photo: Getty Images

In addition to carrying an echelon of strength and compassion, Meghan enlisted elegant style for the worthwhile outing. She was draped in full business glamour, donning a sophisticated black pantsuit by Altuzarra and matching blouse by Czec Republic designer Deitas. The trend-setter teamed the look with a sleek pair of heels and clutch. Most importantly, her and her suit-clad husband wore WellChild supporter pins.

Royal fashionistas! Was Meghan's look inspired by Princess Diana? Photo: Getty Images

Meghan’s professional yet fashionable aesthetic is comparable to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, who was often seen out and about in a chic black suit jacket. Diana’s sons are clearly carrying on her warmhearted legacy, with the Duke of Sussex acting as patron of WellChild since 2017. View the full list of winners and learn more about WellChild here.