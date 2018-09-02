Mark your calendars - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on their first foreign tour together this Fall! As if that’s not exciting news in itself, it has been revealed that the lovebirds will be joined by two more royals during their stop in Australia. At the end of October, the couple will begin their trip in Sydney to kick-off and watch the Invictus Games, which will also be attended by Danish royal pair Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary. Both Meghan and Mary are considered royal fashion icons in their own rights and will surely bring eye-catching style to Harry's sporting event.

Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary will join Harry and Meghan in Australia Photo: Getty Images

It was first announced back in June that Prince Harry and his former Suits star wife would be venturing to four countries during their royal tour. In addition to Australia, they will be going to Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. Kensington Palace shared the news in a statement, writing: "Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments. Duke and Duchess will visit the Commonwealth countries of Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office."

Harry and Meghan were last spotted out on Wednesday night, following a few weeks off from royal duties over the summer holidays. The newlyweds inaugurated their busy autumn schedule with a fun trip to the theatre. They attended a charity performance of the hit musical Hamilton at London's Victoria Palace Theatre to raise money for Harry's HIV charity Sentebale. The couple looked well-rested and in great spirits, as they met with creator Lin Manuel Miranda the cast of the show afterward and posed for photos.

Meghan and Harry went enjoyed a charity performance of Hamilton UK Photo: Getty Images

While posing with the cast of the musical after their performance, Meghan in particularly delighted the group. Worried that she was in the way of Harry for the picture, she was filmed asking her husband: "Can you see, my love?" At that some of the cast fawned over their cute exchange, Meghan said: "Oh!" then laughed bashfully at their reaction of the cast as Harry blushed.