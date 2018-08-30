Meghan Markle made her return to Toronto! Good Morning America confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex secretly traveled to Canada to spend some quality time with her best friend Jessica Mulroney. The 37-year-old stayed at Jessica and her husband Ben’s home for a total of three days. It was reported the Meghan and Jessica, who was her former stylist, spent time catching up with old friends and lounging by the pool. Meghan also got some QT with Jessica’s three children, eight-year-old twin boys Brian and John and five-year-old Ivy. “The kids loved seeing their Auntie Meg,” a source said.

Meghan Markle took a secret trip to Toronto to visit her best friend Jessica Mulroney Photo: Getty Images

Jessica and Ben’s three children hold a special place in Meghan’s heart and in history. The three children acted as page boys and bridesmaid during the former actress’ May 19 royal wedding ceremony to Prince Harry. Jessica’s husband opened up about their children’s roles during the ceremony and his son’s scene-stealing moment.

"I asked him, and he said he’d never heard a trumpet before. And I think when he walked in, I think he saw all the people there and the flowers – none of that was there during the rehearsal."

Jess' children played a special part in Meghan's royal wedding on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

Jessica posted a photo on her Instagram featuring her and the children, around the time Meghan was expected to be in the city. “Another day, another jumpsuit,” she wrote next to the photo. Meghan and Jessica’s friendship started before the Suits star became the Duchess of Sussex. Jessica was Meghan’s stylist and acted as her “unofficial” wedding planner for her nuptials. The pair were often spotted spending time with one another until Meghan made the move to the UK last fall.