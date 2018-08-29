Fans who weren’t able to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their wedding attire during their May 19, ceremony will have a chance to get up close and personal with the designs. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding looks will be a part of the A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exhibition in Windsor Castle from October 26, 2018 to January 6, 2019. The limited exhibition will include the 37-year-old’s wedding dress. The custom look was created by British designer Clare Waight Keller, who is the Artistic Director of Givenchy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding looks will be displayed in a special exhibition in Windsor Castle Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

For her wedding day, the former actress wore a floor-length silk gown with a bateau neckline. Also on display will be the Queen Mary diamond and platinum tiara that Meghan wore with her stunning tulle veil. The Duchess’ shoes will also be displayed. While royal watchers will have a chance to see Meghan’s exact attire, they unfortunately will see a replica of Harry’s uniform. The exhibition will showcase a duplicate of the frockcoat uniform of the Household Cavalry (the Blues and Royals) created by tailors at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.

The Duke of Sussex's uniform won't be displayed next to Meghan's as he needs the actual suit Photo: Getty Images

According to the site: "As the uniform specially commissioned for the occasion is required for use by His Royal Highness, an identical uniform made for The Duke by Dege & Skinner a few years earlier will be displayed." Another piece of the wedding will unfortunately not be on display for the public.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19 Photo: Getty Images

Fans will not have the chance to see Meghan’s stunning Stella McCartney dress that she wore for her reception ceremony. A spokesperson for the Royal Collection Trust organizers told our sister publication HELLO!, that due to the event being a private affair, the dress simply will not be showcased.