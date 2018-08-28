Despite having passed away 21 years ago, Princess Diana’s legacy is still very much alive and it seems everyone wants to share in it. In particularly, the fashion world continues to spin on some of the styles the British royal stepped out in. For these reasons, royal fans are overjoyed that Diana’s famed Ralph Lauren Polo Sport pull-over, which has “USA” splashed across the front in red lettering, is up for auction. While RR Auction expects the item to go for over $10,000, not a fee most can afford to drop on a sweatshirt, we have found modern-day lookalikes that you can purchase for much less.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

Princess Diana's Ralph Lauren USA sweatshirt Photo: RR Auction

The mom-of-two had gratefully gifted her used sweatshirt to Deborah Gribble, the chief stewardess of Dodi Fayed’s family yacht Jonikal, on August 30, 1997, merely a day before her untimely death. It served as a thank you gesture for all of her service during the private boating trip Diana took with then-boyfriend Dodi. The quiet voyage came a week after Diana’s sons Princes William and Harry cruised with them in the South of France.

RELATED: Princess Diana-inspired collection hits the runway in Paris

VIEW GALLERY

The beloved royal rocked another version of the USA sweatshirt at Chelsea Harbour Club in 1997 Photo: Getty Images

If you’re looking to add Diana’s casually patriotic pullover to your closet, look no further! We’ve rounded up two of the best copy-cat options out there. Ralph Lauren manufactures a more modern version of the vintage pullover. Although it’s only offered in a light “Andover Heather” gray color, the designer sells their USA Fleece Sweatshirt for $125. It appears as though Diana also had a version closer to this current style, with a classic American flag printed just below the lettering.

GALLERY: EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT THE PRINCESS DIANA MUSICAL SO FAR

VIEW GALLERY

Nab Diana's casual look without breaking the bank Photo: Ralph Lauren/ Etsy

Looking a bit more identical to the Princess of Wales’ piece currently up for auction, is a retro USA navy-ink crewneck sweatshirt on Etsy. Churned out by Wild Kard Vintage, the highly-rated item will put much less of a dent in your bank, costing just $24.95. You can also personalize this pullover a bit more to fit your own unique style, by selecting either the color white, red, ash or graphite heather.