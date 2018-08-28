Meghan Markle has gone from a Hollywood actress in the TV legal drama Suits, to being the newly minted Duchess of Sussex after after marrying Prince Harry. But there is one thing we have been able to depend on from the first moment she stepped into the spotlight as a royal bride-to-be – she always wears some seriously stylish coats! The royal kicked off her cold weather style streak with a cream-colored wrap coat by Line that she wore when she and Harry announced their engagement in November 2017. From then on we got to see such cool pieces as her black Stella McCartney featuring a bow in Wales, a tan Sentaler for Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and plaid Burberry coat when she stepped out for a royal engagement in Scotland.

Wraps, trenches and double-breasted coats, oh my! We can't really pick a single Duchess of Sussex look as our absolute favorite, so we've rounded our top ten! Watch the video above for the full roundup of Meghan Markle's best coat looks!

