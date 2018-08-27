Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have marked a milestone in their marriage! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially been married for 100 days. The royal pair tied the knot in front of a host of royal family and friends – and the world – during their romantic royal wedding ceremony on May 19. Since saying “I do,” the 33-year-old Prince and the 37-year-old Duchess have gotten right into their royal duties and have been hand-in-hand and by each other’s side throughout each event.

Royal watchers shouldn’t be surprised, as the Duke made this promise during the couple’s engagement interview. “I know that at the end of the day she chooses me and I chose her," he said. "And at the end of the day, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team. She’s capable of anything.” Watch above to see more from Harry and Meghan’s first 100 days.