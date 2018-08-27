Venezuela-born Princess Tatiana of Greece celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with a sweet message for husband Prince Nikolaos, sharing a photo from their 2010 wedding with her followers on Instagram. The picture of the couple smiling on their wedding day was captioned with the note: "Happy Anniversary @skylightchaser! I love that we were laughing at the altar and we have continued to laugh, as we walk through life, side by side. #laughter #marriage #love #greece #spetses #behappy #embracejoy". Skylightchaser – better known as Nikolaos – then returned the love with a post of his own, upping the romance quotient even more!



Venezuela-born Tatiana became a Princess when she wed Prince Nikoloas of Greece in 2010 Photo: Getty Images

Alongside a picture of his radiant bride on their big day, the Prince wrote: "8 years ago today the most beautiful person in the world made me the happiest person in the world. Happy anniversary @tatianablatnik #blessed #forever #grateful" – no doubt making Tatiana, and probably a number of die-hard romantics, royally swoon.

The Princess, born Tatiana Blatnik in Caracas in 1980, married her Prince on the Greek island of Spetses in a romantic sunset ceremony on August 25, 2010. The balmy island affair had quite the royal guest list including Nikolaos' cousin King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia, Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria, Argentina-born Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

Tatiana and Nikolaos are both fans of Instagram, sharing personal photos on the social media platform Photo: Instagram/@tatianablatnik

Of course there was also a major turnout by the Greek royals including Nikolaos’ brother Crown Prince Pavlos and wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and their five children, Princess Olympia, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseas-Kimon, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros.

Tender Instagram messages seem to be an anniversary tradition for Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. Last year the two shared personal pics, with Tatiana's post, featuring a snap of the two gazing into each other's eyes, captioned: “Windswept in magical Milos. Happy Anniversary my love @skylightchaser."