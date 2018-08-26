Sunday surprise! Much to royal fans delight, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is technically still on maternity leave, made an unexpected appearance on the Balmoral estate alongside Queen Elizabeth and her family on August 26. The 36-year-old royal seemed in excellent spirits as she attended church in the nearby village of Crathie with the 92-year-old monarch and her husband Prince William. The couple arrived in Scotland to visit her during the summer holidays last week with their children. Kate’s delightful presence comes just after news broke that her son Prince George made a major milestone at the royal family’s Scottish castle.

Kate Middleton was by her son George's side when he made his recent royal milestone Photo: WireImage

Considered somewhat of a rite of passage, the five-year-old went along to his first ever grouse shoot, a feild sport in the United Kingdom. According to royal correspondent Emily Andrews, George was joined by various relatives. While mom was of course by his side, other regal faces included: his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles, great-uncle Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, and second cousins Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn, and Zara and Mike Tindall.

Kate has been on maternity leave since giving birth to Prince Louis in April Photo: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

The same family members were also in attendance for the church outing. Up until these weekend events, Kate and William have been staying at their country house, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk with George and their other two young children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their visit to Balmoral has been highly anticipated, and marks one of the rare times that Kate has been seen out in public during her maternity leave, following the birth of Louis back in April.

Kate looked as stylish as ever while riding in the back of the Queen’s sleek car for the outing. The mom-of-three donned a fetching grey coat-dress, which featured black-pipe trimming, by her beloved designer Catherine Walker. She topped the classic look with a matching black fascinator and stunning hanging earrings. In her signature way, she kept her brunette locks styled into a stunning chignon.